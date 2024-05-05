Rusty Water Tank To Be Painted

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

WTP 3 tank


 

TREATMENT PLANT 3

The city council approved Krebs for the engineering work to refurbished the city's 300K gallon water storage tank on CR 33 (River Park Road); the mayor is to negotiate their fees and come back to the council for final approval.

$450K has been budgeted for the project, including cleaning and painting inside and out, welding repairs, and repainting the city's logo. 

Engineering fees are generally around 10-15% of the total project cost.

The tank has not been used for several years because of its condition.

The city has five tanks, of various sizes.

That is great news and refreshing that the City is being proactive in addressing water storage capacity.
Sunday, May 05, 2024
