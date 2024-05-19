Silverhill Approaching City Status

Fairhope, Alabama









FASTEST GROWING

The nearby town of Silverhill claimed the title for fastest-growing municipality in not only Baldwin County but the state in the year ending July 1, 2023, according to latest census data: population there increased from 1,365 to 1,923.

By contrast Fairhope increased by only 4.65% (to 24,873), Daphne by 2.2%, and Foley by 5%: these municipalities with populations greater than 2 thousand are classified as cities.

Silverhill should attain official city status too by the next census; a second water tank tower is about to be constructed for the town's water utility, and the new Silverhill Elementary School is set to open later this year south of town. Alabama Power is expanding its electrical substation there as well.



Several new neighborhoods are under construction or being planned for there.

Population numbers are for inside city limits only.









