'Chick-fil-A' Finally Coming To Town?

Fairhope, Alabama
|901 Fairhope Avenue.
PLANTATION POINTE CENTER
Independent sources at city hall say Chick-fil-A has expressed interest in the old Ruby Tuesday/Sebastian's restaurant site in the Plantation Point Shopping Center on Fairhope Avenue -- at Greeno Road.
If the company decides to move ahead, it would likely demolish the existing building and construct a new one of their own design, according to one source.
Survey markings in the parking lot at the site today indicate some sort of excavation work may be imminent; no official announcement has been made yet by the company.
Stay tuned.
|Surveying underway.
