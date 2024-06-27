'Chick-fil-A' Finally Coming To Town?

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

901 Fairhope Avenue.

 


 

PLANTATION POINTE CENTER

Independent sources at city hall say Chick-fil-A  has expressed interest in the old Ruby Tuesday/Sebastian's restaurant site in the Plantation Point Shopping Center on Fairhope Avenue -- at Greeno Road.

If the company decides to move ahead, it would likely demolish the existing building and construct a new one of their own design, according to one source.

Survey markings in the parking lot at the site today indicate some sort of excavation work may be imminent; no official announcement has been made yet by the company. 

Stay tuned.


Surveying underway.


 

 

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

