City Observes First Juneteenth Holiday

Fairhope, Alabama

JUNE 19TH



City offices and facilities are closed today in observance of Juneteenth Day, which was recognized as an official city holiday by the city council in August of 2023 -- to commemorate the ending of Civil War/slavery in 1965.



It is also an official federal and Baldwin County Holiday but the state legislature has yet to act to make it one; the governor has given state employees the day off anyway the past two years.

No special activities or events are scheduled for today to our knowledge but one is planned for Saturday at 3 PM in South Beach park by a citizens group.

Most private businesses remain open today.







2023 Juneteenth event.





