Divers To Check Sewer Plant Discharge Pipe

Fairhope, Alabama

Discharge area in Bay.



POSSIBLE RESTRICTION?



Divers were to be sent out to inspect the wastewater treatment plant's outfall pipe in Mobile Bay after a problem was detected during a heavy rainstorm last month (May 13), according to sewage department superintendent Daryl Morefield.

A substantial overflow occurred from a manhole that day into Big Mouth Gully, but was heavily diluted by the 6+ inch rain Morefield said.



A leak was detected in the same pipe about 600 feet out in 2019, which was repaired in 2020. (Thought to be caused by a boat anchor.)



The pipe discharges 3,000 feet out into the bay per ADEM permit, just north of the city's duck ponds.

The treated discharge water is safe to drink, during normal plant operations.

