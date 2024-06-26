Electric Transmission Lines Need To Be Buried

Fairhope, Alabama

Overhead lines buried.



FOR HOSPITAL EXPANSION



Some of the new electric transmission lines just installed along Morphy Avenue and Ingleside Street will have to be buried to make way for construction of a new wing for Thomas Hospital, according to project engineers.



The 4-story building proposed for the corner would be too close to the existing overhead power lines, creating a safety hazard.

The building expansion has to be adjacent the existing emergency room where it is needed most, according to hospital representatives.



A cost-estimate is being developed now by the city's electric utility consultants, according to the mayor; a cost sharing agreement between the city and the hospital would have to be worked out before building permits could be issued.

Records show the city spent $936K in 2021 to install new transmission lines between the city's four main substations to enhance reliability, a component of a multi-million electric system capacity upgrade that began in 2018.

That upgrade is still ongoing in the Volanta Avenue substation area.