Fly Creek Water Pipe Repair Completed This Week?

Fairhope, Alabama

Working on South side connection.



LEAKING PIPE REPLACEMENT



The new 16" diameter water main pipe under Fly Creek has been connected on the north side and should be on the south end by the end of the week, according to water department superintendent Morefield.

A leaking segment of existing 12" pipeline under the creek had to be shut off and isolated about three months ago, reducing service capacity to the northern parts of town during repair.

Gator Boring is the contractor doing the work, for $600K.



A parallel 8" line is carrying the whole water load during the repairs.



July and August are the months of traditional heaviest water use, due to irrigation/lawn watering and private pools.

No issues have been reported due to the reduction, to our knowledge.







North side connection made.







Fly Creek pipe area.





