Fly Creek Water Pipe Repair Update

Fairhope, Alabama

New pipe along US 98.



STILL WORKING ON IT



The new 16 inch (outside diameter; 13 inch ID) water pipe has been installed under Fly Creek (at US 98) -- but both ends still need to be connected to existing pipes on each side. -- which could take another 2-3 weeks, according to a water department source.



The old 12 " pipe had to be shut off about two months ago when it was discovered it was leaking, under the creek where it could not be repaired. Another smaller, parallel pipe (8" diameter) has been servicing northern neighborhoods since then. (The Times has learned fire hydrant pressure may have been reduced somewhat in the area as well.)

The project cost is about $600K.





