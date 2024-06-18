Historic Preservation Committee Dissolving

Fairhope, Alabama

2024 HP committee meeting.







2019 meeting.



2014 meeting.

NEW COMMISSION COMING



The city council is poised to pass an ordinance to dissolve the city's old Historic Preservation Committee, in anticipation of appointing a new Historic Preservation Commission later this summer.

Any existing funds raised by the old committee (historic home tours) are to be transferred to the new one, according to the ordinance.



The committee was formed in 2009 and has had many notable members over the years, including Harriet Gutknecht, Donnie Barrett, Ralph Thayer, Joe Birindelli, Linda Jones, Gary Gover, Debbie Quinn, Jill Godard, Skip Jones, Rich Muellar, and Mara Kozelsky Hunter.

The Times attended many of their public meetings over the years



NEW COMMISSION MEMBERS SOUGHT

Mayor Sullivan says applications are being taken by the city clerk now for the new seven member (minimum) Historic Preservation Commission to be appointed by council later this summer.

Qualifications are "demonstrated training/experience in fields of history, architecture, urban planning, archaeology, law, or related fields -- or who have demonstrated an interest in historic preservation with training in preservation."



The new commission will have more options for helping preserve historic properties, if the owners decide they want to participate.





Dissolution ordinance.













