Library Board Debates Book Access Changes

Fairhope, Alabama

June 17 library board.



NO VOTE TAKEN



During their June 17 meeting, the Library Board of Trustees debated pros and cons of adopting recommended new Alabama Library Service guidelines for access by minors to what it considers "sexually explicit/inappropriate" material.



Library director Dean said over $137K in state grants could be lost (over five years) if not adopted; but the new policies would mean considerably more work for already-busy staff.

She said some other libraries in the county are just waiting before acting, to try to get a better understanding of the proposal and how it could be implemented.

Jimmy Conyers, the city council's representative on the board, said he did not think the city council would be willing to make up the difference -- if the grant money is lost.

One member thought it best to adopt the new polices to ensure continuing the grant money -- and work out details later; most others seemed to be leaning in that direction too.

Board chairperson Ann Johnson wanted members to consider the changes -- and talk to interested citizens about them before voting during their next meeting in July -- or possibly a special meeting sooner.



NO COMMENTS FROM PUBLIC



In contrast to their previous meeting in April where the room was packed, very few citizens attended this meeting -- and no one spoke during the public participation at the end.

PROPOSED CHANGES

According to an earlier Al.com report:



“In order to receive state aid, a library board must approve written policies for the public library which cover the following:

Materials selection policies, including selection criteria for minors and how they are safeguarded from sexually explicit or other material deemed inappropriate for children or youth.

Physical location and relocation of sexually explicit or other material deemed inappropriate for children or youth

Advance approval of materials recommended, displayed or otherwise actively promoted to children or youth.

Approve written guidelines (and selection material) that ensure library sections designated for minors under the age of 18 remain free of material containing obscenity, sexually explicit or other material deemed inappropriate for children or youth. Age-appropriate materials regarding religion, history, biology or human anatomy should not be construed against this rule.

Approve written guidelines that establish library cards for minors under the age of 18 must require parental approval before a minor’s card is permitted to checkout materials from the library’s adult sections."







