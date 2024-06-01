Library Remodel On Schedule

Fairhope, Alabama





SECOND FLOOR MAKEOVER UNDERWAY



The fist phase of the second floor remodel on the building's southeast side should be completed by July (new 'Friends' offices, technical services office, makers space), according to a report given to the library board during its last meeting.

Then, work will shift to the west end of the building where a new teen area is to be installed at the top of the stairs.

No changes are planned for the board/meeting room.



The project should be completed in the fall; cost was $812K.



Friends office.



Makers space



Technical services.





