More Heritage Trees Lost

Fairhope, Alabama

Magnolia down June 2024



2022 photo



JUNE 1 TORNADO



An impressive double-trunked magnolia tree on the bluff in Henry George park was one of several heritage trees destroyed by last week's tornado. Heritage trees are defined as over 20 inches in diameter by city ordinances.



A big cedar tree in Knoll Park, an oak on the waterfront south of White Avenue, and one on Magnolia Beach were lost too.

Magnolia Beach oak.



BIG BAYVIEW LIVE OAK SURVIVED

On a positive note, the big live oak on the 206 N. Bayview bluff directly in the tornado's path that the city had strengthened by arborist Chris Francis in 2021 -- did survive with no apparent damage.

Stainless steel rods and cables were installed to support heavy limbs.





