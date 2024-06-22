More Street Trees Planted By New Building's Developer

Fairhope, Alabama

412 Fairhope Ave.



Several new elm trees were being installed in the 400 block of Fairhope Avenue by the developer of a new building there (412 Fairhope Ave.): a condition of approval for the project that required removing an existing tree to make way for the building's balcony.

A 'Southern Tides' clothing store has already opened in the bottom floor of the new building.

We were told Winged Elm trees were the species now generally being used in the downtown, by public works director Ladd.

Jubilee Landscaping performed the work.











