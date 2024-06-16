New Bayshore School Building Nearing Completion

Fairhope, Alabama

June 2024 photo.



AUGUST OPENING PLANNED



The new Logic and Rhetoric building on CR 13 (S. of Corte Rd.) is on track to be completed next month -- and ready for use by 7th-12th grades the coming school year, according to the Bayshore Christian's website:

" ... the Bayshore Christian School Foundation has purchased and owns, debt free, 46 prime acres off County Road 13 in Daphne. BCS intends to build facilities on this land, enabling the move of the Logic and Rhetoric Schools to the new campus by the beginning of the school year, August 2024. The new campus will initially provide space for 264 7th-12th graders."

Construction began just over a year ago. Future phases will include a gymnasium and other athletic facilities on the campus.





