New Library Teen Room Started

Fairhope, Alabama
|New upstairs Teen room.
2ND FLOOR REMODEL CONTINUES
Construction has started on the new 'Teen' area at the top of the staircase on the second floor at the library -- after technical services moved out, into its new rooms nearby.
The Friends of the Library have also moved into their new space at the end of the corridor; some work remains on the new Makers Space.
The old Teen room downstairs may be tuned into a lounge for computer/internet use by patrons, according to library director Dean. No final decision has been made though.
|Old teen room downstairs.
