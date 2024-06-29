New Library Teen Room Started

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

New upstairs Teen room.

 


 

2ND FLOOR REMODEL CONTINUES

Construction has started on the new 'Teen' area at the top of the staircase on the second floor at the library -- after technical services moved out, into its new rooms nearby. 

The Friends of the Library have also moved into their new space at the end of the corridor; some work remains on the new Makers Space. 

The old Teen room downstairs may be tuned into a lounge for computer/internet use by patrons, according to library director Dean. No final decision has been made though.


Old teen room downstairs.


