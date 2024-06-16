New Twin Beech Sewage Tank Install Update

Fairhope, Alabama

New Twin Beech Rd. lift station project.



TO INCREASE CAPACITY/REDUCE OVERFLOWS



Excavation has begun for installation of another massive sewage holding tank on Twin Beech Road (18000 block), part of the continuing sewage system capacity upgrade underway for several years now, using various state/federal grants (including a $10 million RESTORE).

A bigger sewage pipeline is to be installed along Twin Beech Road as well (then up Section Street).



The old lift station northeast of the site is to be decommissioned, according to water/sewer superintendent Morefield.

A similar tank is to be installed at the Quail Creek lift station next.

