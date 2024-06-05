New Water Source Public Meeting Held

Fairhope, Alabama

Project engineers.



Well site on CR 33



FOR WELL NUMBER 11

Project engineers answered questions from the public this week about the city's newest water source, well number 11 on S. CR 33 in the Clay City area; such meetings are required by ADEM when a new source comes online.

Development of the new well-field began in 2003 according to the engineer; there are three wells there now, #3, #10, and now #11 -- all with "excellent water ... tested over time ... with good production."

Another new well which began as a test well (number 12) has been "put on hold for now ... until we get 11 going" -- and another new well #13 is also in progress.

Well 13 is in the same aquifer (as 11) -- but 12 is a deeper one, the consultant said.

Another such meeting is expected in about 60 days when well #13 begins producing water.

BEGAN IN 2022

Development of the new well itself began in summer of 2022 (Griner Drilling for $860K); but an expanded treatment plant and new pipeline to bring the water north to town were also necessary (total cost over $10 million).

ADDITIONAL 850K GALLONS PER DAY POSSIBLE



The new well is capable of producing an additional 850 thousand gallons for the city per day, running "full speed." (650K in normal operation.)













