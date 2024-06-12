Potential New Operator For Airport Selected

Fairhope, Alabama
|June 11, 2024.
'FLIGHTLINE FIRST'
During its June 11 meeting, the city's airport authority unanimously voted to begin contract negotiations with New Orleans-based Flightline First to become the new FBO (fixed base operator) for the Sonny Callahan Airport on CR 32.
Chairman Pel Henry said there were eight responses to the request for proposals put out in April and five applications were received, then a three-person selection-committee whittled that down to just three -- and finally selected Flight Line as best, based upon selection criteria.
Councilman Burrell, a member of the authority, said he was pleased with the selection process so far.
If contract negotiations are successful Flightline could take over as FBO on October 15.
Flightline First is currently the FBO of the Lakefront Airport, five mile northeast of downtown New Orleans.
