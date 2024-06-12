Potential New Operator For Airport Selected

Fairhope, Alabama

June 11, 2024.











'FLIGHTLINE FIRST'



During its June 11 meeting, the city's airport authority unanimously voted to begin contract negotiations with New Orleans-based Flightline First to become the new FBO (fixed base operator) for the Sonny Callahan Airport on CR 32.

Chairman Pel Henry said there were eight responses to the request for proposals put out in April and five applications were received, then a three-person selection-committee whittled that down to just three -- and finally selected Flight Line as best, based upon selection criteria.

Councilman Burrell, a member of the authority, said he was pleased with the selection process so far.



If contract negotiations are successful Flightline could take over as FBO on October 15.

Flightline First is currently the FBO of the Lakefront Airport, five mile northeast of downtown New Orleans.



From Flightline First's website:



"Flightline First strives to be the Best FBO and focuses on customer service. Our laid back atmosphere is a result of the owner, James Robinson, Jr., who in 1969 founded the second location of TGI Friday’s in his hometown of Memphis. Shortly after he decided to move to New Orleans, opening Flightline First in the summer of 2007.



Our FBO has been recognized as one of the best FBO’s in the Gulf Coast for our personable experiences with every customer that flies into New Orleans.



The family owned FBO, with deep New Orleans roots, will continue to serve our customers with premier service and a warm smile."







