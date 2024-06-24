Storms Cause More Sea Wall Damage

Fairhope, Alabama

Damaged seawall on Mobile Bay







FIX STILL AWAITING FUNDING



More segments of the sea wall north of the city's pier on Mobile Bay have shifted, after more corroded metal connecting rods inside the structure broke in two.

City engineer Johnson says the structure has reached the end of its expected 50-year life span -- and no temporary repairs are practicable; he expects more shifting but a collapse is highly unlikely.



Far less damage is visible on the south side of the pier, but it is to be be renovated as well.



The fix is one component of the much-talked-about and often-delayed 'Working-Waterfront' project using a BP RESTORE federal grant.

Project inflation caused the city to request an additional $2 million for funding earlier this year, which is still awaiting final approval by the U.S. Treasury Department (total project cost over $8 million now).



The issue may come up in a Gulf Coast Recovery Council meeting later this year; mayor Sullivan is a member of that council.

(Sullivan said the Recovery Council approved the increase earlier this year; she hoped actual construction could begin by year's end.)





Broken rods.





