Work Begins On New Fitness Court

Fairhope, Alabama

Stimpson Field site.







Daphne fitness court.



STIMPSON FIELD PARK



Construction of the new Fitness Court outdoor gym has begun in Stimpson Field park, west of the Mike Ford Tennis Complex on Morphy Avenue.



Its $120K cost is being financed by a $40K Blue Cross/Shield grant, $40K donation from the Rotary Club, and $40K from the city.

Design will be the same as other fitness courts around the country, such as in Daphne.

The old fitness course installed in the park 10 years ago is to be removed; it has become deteriorated over time.

Fighting obesity is the goal of the courts, according to documentation provided.





Court construction.









