Aging Downtown Park Getting A Makeover

Fairhope, Alabama
|Corner park.
BANCROFT CORNER PARK
The city council is set to hire Christain Preus Landscaping to redesign the aging pocket park at the Fairhope/Bancroft Avenue intersection, next to Julwins restaurant ($12,500).
Mayor Sullivan says she envisions it to be of similar design as the new Gaston Plaza nearby (also designed by Preus), "to keep a consistent look."
No construction cost estimates yet; the park has been there since the 1980s.
City council will have to approve the final design.
