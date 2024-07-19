Aging Downtown Park Getting A Makeover

Fairhope, Alabama 

 


Corner park.

BANCROFT CORNER PARK

The city council is set to hire Christain Preus Landscaping to redesign the aging pocket park at the Fairhope/Bancroft Avenue intersection, next to Julwins restaurant ($12,500).

Mayor Sullivan says she envisions it to be of similar design as the new Gaston Plaza nearby (also designed by Preus), "to keep a consistent look." 

No construction cost estimates yet; the park has been there since the 1980s. 

City council will have to approve the final design.



Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
Needs it. How about another clock there too?
Friday, July 19, 2024
Anonymous said…
That is where all the homeles people hang out now
Friday, July 19, 2024
