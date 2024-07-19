Aging Downtown Park Getting A Makeover

Fairhope, Alabama





Corner park.



BANCROFT CORNER PARK



The city council is set to hire Christain Preus Landscaping to redesign the aging pocket park at the Fairhope/Bancroft Avenue intersection, next to Julwins restaurant ($12,500).



Mayor Sullivan says she envisions it to be of similar design as the new Gaston Plaza nearby (also designed by Preus), "to keep a consistent look."

No construction cost estimates yet; the park has been there since the 1980s.

City council will have to approve the final design.









