Air Race Could Return Next Year

Fairhope, Alabama

2015 race route.



Sonny Callahan airport.



STARTING POINT THIS TIME?



Airport authority chairman Pel Henry said planning has started that could lead to the 2025 women's Air Race Classic returning to the city's airport next summer -- as its starting point this time; it was the end-point of their 2015 event.

From Wikipedia: "The Air Race Classic is an annual transcontinental air race for female pilots ... route lengths are approximately 2,400 statute miles (3,900 km) ... . This women's-only air race started in 1929 as the Women's Air Derby by pilots including Amelia Earhart at the time when female pilots were banned from competing against men. Following the discontinuation of the Powder Puff Derby in 1977, the Air Race Classic was established that same year by a new organization to take its place."

The Pensacola Chapter of the Ninety-Nines could help repaint a compass rose on the taxiway it installed for the show in 2015 -- which has since been paved-over.

Wikipedia describes the Ninety-Nines as "an international organization that provides networking, mentoring, and flight scholarship opportunities to recreational and professional female pilots. Founded in 1929, the Ninety-Nines has 153 chapters and 27 regional 'sections' across the globe as of 2022, including a 'virtual' chapter, Ambassador 99s, which meets online for those who are too busy or mobile to be in one region for long."

Former airport authority member Pam Caudill is helping organize the event, as she did ten years ago.

Anyone interested in volunteering/helping should contact Caudill -- or the airport authority.







Compass rose.





