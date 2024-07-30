Another Big Barnwell-area Development Up For Approval

Fairhope, Alabama

S. Greeno Road.



CALLED 'SADDLEBROOK'



A 339-lot subdivision development on 167 acres at the northwest intersection of S. Greeno Road and CR 24 southwest of the airport is up for approval during the Baldwin County Planning Commission's meeting Thursday in Robertsdale.

Atchinson Investments Llc., Charles Andersen, and the Lee/Wallace Family Partnership are listed as property owners.

FAIRHOPE WATER/SEWER



Water and sewer service are to be provided by the city of Fairhope, but stipulated "with the developer's assistance" in accompanying documents (dated October 2023).

Turning lanes will be required at entrances from Greeno Road and CR 24.



AREA STILL UN-ZONED



In a July 2021 referendum, the majority of residents living there voted not to enact land-use zoning, the only district south of Fairhope (west of Fish river) left not to do so.

This is still within the Fairhope police jurisdiction though; the area used to be in the city's extra-territorial planning jurisdiction as well, but a new state law that went into effect on January 1, 2023 shifted that responsibility to the county.

Both the Barnwell and Fairhope Volunteer Fire Departments are mentioned in accompanying documents.



BARNWELL LANDMARK DISTRICT TOO



The property is also within the Barnwell Landmark District -- enacted by the state legislature in 2021.



MAYOR WEIGHS IN

When asked about it later, mayor Sullivan replied: "The developer will pay for all infrastructure improvements related to this project."





District 17 still unzoned.





