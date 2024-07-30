Another Big Barnwell-area Development Up For Approval

Fairhope, Alabama 

 Edited to include mayor's comments.

 

S. Greeno Road.



 

CALLED 'SADDLEBROOK'

A 339-lot subdivision development on 167 acres at the northwest intersection of S. Greeno Road and CR 24 southwest of the airport is up for approval during the Baldwin County Planning Commission's meeting Thursday in Robertsdale. 

Atchinson Investments Llc., Charles Andersen, and the Lee/Wallace Family Partnership are listed as property owners. 

FAIRHOPE WATER/SEWER

Water and sewer service are to be provided by the city of Fairhope, but stipulated "with the developer's assistance" in accompanying documents (dated October 2023).

Turning lanes will be required at entrances from Greeno Road and CR 24. 

AREA STILL UN-ZONED

In a July 2021 referendum, the majority of residents living there voted not to enact land-use zoning, the only district south of Fairhope (west of Fish river) left not to do so. 

This is still within the Fairhope police jurisdiction though; the area used to be in the city's extra-territorial planning jurisdiction as well, but a new state law that went into effect on January 1, 2023 shifted that responsibility to the county.

Both the Barnwell and Fairhope Volunteer Fire Departments are mentioned in accompanying documents.

BARNWELL LANDMARK DISTRICT TOO

The property is also within the Barnwell Landmark District -- enacted by the state legislature in 2021.

MAYOR WEIGHS IN

When asked about it later, mayor Sullivan replied: "The developer will pay for all infrastructure improvements related to this project."

 


District 17 still unzoned.



Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Anonymous said…
No more services out side the city limits is a great idea even for previous approvals..
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Anonymous said…
Not a smart move to vote down zoning, obviously.
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Anonymous said…
Pave paradise, put up a parking lot.
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Anonymous said…
DRH? Lennar? Maronda? All crap
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Anonymous said…
Zoning doesn't change a thing. The elected officials want the tax revenue.
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Anonymous said…
Ya'll ever hear of private property rights? or you all commies?
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Anonymous said…
They will have to 4 lane Greeno Road for all the trafic.
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
