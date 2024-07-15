Another Highway 98 Culvert Failing?

Fairhope, Alabama

Rock Creek culvert.



Location of culvert.



ROCK CREEK CULVERT



Details are sketchy but the Rock Creek culvert under Highway 98 at South Drive appears to be developing erosion problems similar to those found at the identical Fly Creek culvert a mile south, almost two years ago.

Fill dirt and plastic sheets have been installed at the top on the west side of the highway, on the outfall side and a boom placed in the creek to catch sediment.



A cursory inspection by a Times reporter found some erosion of the creek bed below and limited cracking of concrete -- but not nearly as severe as at Fly Creek previously.



It is not know yet what additional remedial action is being planned by ALDOT, if any.



Erosion of creek beds on the discharge side over time can undermine the structure and lead to culvert failures, according to engineers we talked to previously.



FLY CREEK'S TO BE REPLACED?



A $20 million grant to replace the Fly Creek culvert with a bridge was applied for and could be awarded this month according to an ALDOT spokesman.

Bridges are considered more environmentally friendly than culverts.







Similar Fly Creek failure, Sep. 2022.









