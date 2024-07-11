Beach Condos Want Help With Drainage Repair

Fairhope, Alabama

Magnolia Beach condos.



710 S. MOBILE STREET

The Magnolia Beach Condominium's owner's association (President Dr. Walker) has asked the city to partner to repair a drainage culvert across their property that also drains the Tatumville Gully -- and about one-third of the city's south side.



City engineer Johnson said the culvert does not appear as a part of condominium property on county revenue maps, but as "waters of the state."

Segments of the 50-year-old concrete culvert are failing threatening building foundations; no repair cost estimate was given.

Johnson was to investigate further and report back to the council

The city is already partnering with the Maison Jaycie condos at 50 Fairhope Avenue north of there to help stabilize erosion in adjacent Stack Gully; construction bids are being solicited for that work now.











