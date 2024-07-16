Bohemian Hall Road Water Pipe Installation Started

Fairhope, Alabama

Bohemian Hall Road.



TO NEW RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENTS

Installation of a new 12" water pipeline has begun on Bohemian Hall Road south of CR 48 to service DR Horton's new 260-lot Elizabeth Gardens project.

The developer is financing installation of the pipe per agreements with Town of Silverhill utilities at the time of the project's approval by the Baldwin County planning commission last year.

Silverhill has become one of the fastest growing communities in the state and is nearing official "city" status, according to recent census statistics.

