Developer's Townhome Lawsuit Resurrected

Fairhope, Alabama

Proposed Dyer Road project.



AFTER LOSING FEDERAL SUIT



Daphne-based developer 68 Ventures/BTR Holdings Llc. has sued the city and planning commission in Baldwin County circuit court for allegedly inappropriately-denying two town home projects (264 units total) in 2022, one on Dyer Road and the other Lawrence Road -- just outside city limits.



An earlier federal lawsuit seeking $10 million in damages on mostly civil rights grounds was dismissed earlier this year.

The new suit, in state court this time, seeks unspecified compensatory damages -- and to have the projects approved. (Case CV-2024-900981.00)



Negligence, and denial of due process are among actionable issues cited.

Judge is Scott Taylor. Plaintiff's attorney is Joe Epsy (Melton, Espy, and Williams firm of Montgomery). Chris Williams of the Hand Arendall firm is city's lead attorney again.

Defendants have not officially responded yet.







Proposed Gables on Lawrence Road.









Contested projects.





