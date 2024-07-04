Encounter Retail Center Gets Final Approval

Fairhope, Alabama

Hwy 181 site.



Commercial lots for sale.



FAMOUS MOVIE HOUSE'S FATE STILL UNCERTAIN



During its July meeting, the planning commission gave final approval for the Encounter Commercial Retail Center on 35 acres on the northeast corner of the Hwy 181/104 intersection in east Fairhope; all infrastructure has been installed to the city's specification. Zoning is B-2.



Two of the lots along the highways have already been sold and four more are under contract, according to online real estate advertising.

A second Wawa gas station is already under construction on lot number one, at the main intersection; it is not known yet what is coming to the other lots already sold.

Six lots are still for sale, including the house used in 1970s 'Close Encounters' movie on lot number six, for sale for $23/square foot according to the ads.

Earlier discussions about moving the house somewhere else on the property never came to anything, so far anyway.



When asked about it by the Times, city planning director Simmons said the old house does not appear anywhere on the final plat and he had no knowledge of any current plans to move it; and chairman Turner said the commission had no influence in the matter either.

Mayor Sullivan observed later only that "it belongs to the property owner."



Encounter Development Llc. is the project's owner (except for lots already sold).





CE movie house.







Wawa under construction.













