Fairhope, Alabama

FOR NEW NATURE PARK



Veterans Drive has been closed for up to two months for installation of a 'box culvert" pedestrian/multi-use tunnel, a component of the new Flying Creek Nature Preserve park (former Dyas Triangle property).

L + K Construction was the low bidder, $652K.

Construction of a roundabout at the Triangle Drive/Main Street intersection on the south side is expected early next year as well.