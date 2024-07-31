Fitness Court Intallation Started

Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope's Fitness Court.







Installation of the new Fitness Court in Stimpson Field park on Morphy Avenue should be completed this week.

The city council approved an additional $25K for the installation during its last meeting.

$40K donations each from the Single Tax Corporation and Rotary Club, as well as a $40K grant from Blue Cross/Shield were used to purchase the equipment itself (with another $40K from the city).

The old fitness trail nearby is to be removed to make way for more pickleball courts.

