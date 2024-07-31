Fitness Court Intallation Started

Fairhope, Alabama
|Fairhope's Fitness Court.
Installation of the new Fitness Court in Stimpson Field park on Morphy Avenue should be completed this week.
The city council approved an additional $25K for the installation during its last meeting.
$40K donations each from the Single Tax Corporation and Rotary Club, as well as a $40K grant from Blue Cross/Shield were used to purchase the equipment itself (with another $40K from the city).
The old fitness trail nearby is to be removed to make way for more pickleball courts.
Comments