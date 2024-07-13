Fly Creek Water Pipe Repair Falls Behind

Fairhope, Alabama

New north side excavation.



WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT



Water/Sewer superintendent Morefield told the Times early last week "biological testing" was holding up the new water pipeline under Fly Creek; but Saturday it was apparent more work was needed on the north side -- where new excavations have begun.

Work has stalled on the south side as well, where the connection still has not been made (to the existing pipe).

Work began to replace a leaking section of pipe under the creek on May 20, expected to take only 3-4 weeks according to city personnel at the time.

Gator Boring was the low bidder at $600K. Krebs the engineer for the project, $50K.



Rainy weather may have caused some of the delay.

The pedestrian/bike path is blocked by the north-side digging, but it is still possible to get around.

We will update when more information becomes available.

(As far as we know there have been no issues with low water pressure in neighborhoods north of the creek so far.)







North side mud hole.





