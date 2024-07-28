"French Chef" Has New Downtown Venue

Fairhope, Alabama





406 Pine Street.



CALLED 'SALLIE'



Sallie Stringfellow (aka Sweet Magnolia Private Chef) opened a venue at 406 Pine Street -- where the street is currently being renovated by the city.

On her Facebook page Stringfellow describes herself as "a classically French trained personal chef. I have been working in the culinary field for over 15 years. Specializing in a nutrient dense diet." (click)

The old 'Mask and Mirror' salon/spa operated in the same building for many years previously.

