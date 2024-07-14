More Parking Authorized For New Airport Terminal

Fairhope, Alabama

New terminal.







First lot completed.



TERMINAL BUILDING COMPLETED



The city's Airport Authority authorized spending up to $56K for an additional 24 parking spaces at its new general aviation terminal on the east side of the airport.

The additional parking will be adjacent/north of the first lot -- just installed just last month.

Funding will be from "contingency funds" left over from new terminal construction.

A "certificate of occupancy" for the terminal could be issued later this month, with official ribbon cutting in November after a new airport operator (FBO) takes over, according to a project engineer.



Informed sources say the new FBO requested the additional parking spaces; terms of their contract are still being negotiated ('Flightline First').





