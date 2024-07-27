More Pickleball Coming to Stimpson Field

Fairhope, Alabama

New pickleball site.







New courts plan.

MORE TENNIS TOO



Construction bids are being sought now to construct 12 new pickleball and three hard-surface tennis courts at the Mike Ford Tennis Center in Stimpson Field Park on Morphy Avenue.



The new pickleball will be on the north side where the current wooden fitness trail is now; the four existing pb courts on the east side are to be replaced by one of the new tennis courts. One new tennis will be added on the west side too, according to the plan.



New 'Fitness Court' exercise equipment is to be installed nearby along Mershon Street soon (a separate project).