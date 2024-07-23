New Gator Takes Up Duck Pond Residence

Fairhope, Alabama

New pond gator.



Monday photos.



FIRST ONE WAS REMOVED



Less than two weeks after one small alligator was removed (relocated) from the city's northern beach treatment/duck pond by a state wildlife officer (according to public works director Ladd), another has already taken up residence there.

A Fairhope police officer told the Times in order to be removed the animals have to show "no fear of humans" and are be routinely fed scraps.

It is not unusual for small ones to appear in the pond every spring, but it is unusual for them to linger into summer.

