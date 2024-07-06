New Nichols/Young Street Townhomes Get Go-ahead

Fairhope, Alabama





WAIVER REQUEST DENIED

The plan for 'The Proper' a 10-unit MOP town home development on 1.68 acres at the SW corner of Nichols Avenue and Young Street was approved by the planning commission (one dissenting vote) -- but a waiver requested for a 15' access right of way instead of required 20' was voted down.

Starlight Development Llc is the property owner and GMC the engineer for the project.

This item had been tabled from the March meeting for staff to do more research on precise property lines.



The city council has final approval for multiple occupancy projects.















