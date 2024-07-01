Possible New Location for Hermit's Hut Selected

Fairhope, Alabama

Possible new site.



Parker Road now.



COULD BE MOVED SOON



Sonny Brewer pointed out a likely spot to where the famous Montrose hermit's hut may be moved when sufficient funding is raised, on the the west side of the new Flying Creek Nature Preserve adjacent the proposed carriage trail.

More details about fundraising are coming, but anyone wanting to donate now should send it to the mayor's office -- with appropriate notation, Brewer said.



Brewer is author of a novel called 'The Poet of Tolstoy Park' about the hut -- and initiated the relocation idea to save the hut from demolition due to potential new development in the Parker Road/US 98 area.

