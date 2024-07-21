Rock Creek Culvert Erosion Repair

Fairhope, Alabama

Rock Creek culvert.

US 98 at South Drive.



CULVERT FAILURE OR JUST EROSION?



Details are still sketchy, but ALDOT has begun shoring-up the west-side bank over the culvert under US 98 for Rock Creek at South Drive in north Fairhope -- to preclude further erosion there. Rip-rap (rock) is being added to the stream bed below as well.



The problem appears to be similar to one at Fly Creek about a mile south two years ago, where it was discovered the concrete culvert below had actually cracked due to a process called "scouring" of the creek bed -- producing erosion above.



An ALDOT engineer on an ESMPO committee last week did not know exactly what was going on at that time.

The Times is still investigating.





Rock Creek at US 98

















































