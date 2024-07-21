Rock Creek Culvert Erosion Repair

Fairhope, Alabama
|Rock Creek culvert.
|US 98 at South Drive.
CULVERT FAILURE OR JUST EROSION?
Details are still sketchy, but ALDOT has begun shoring-up the west-side bank over the culvert under US 98 for Rock Creek at South Drive in north Fairhope -- to preclude further erosion there. Rip-rap (rock) is being added to the stream bed below as well.
The problem appears to be similar to one at Fly Creek about a mile south two years ago, where it was discovered the concrete culvert below had actually cracked due to a process called "scouring" of the creek bed -- producing erosion above.
An ALDOT engineer on an ESMPO committee last week did not know exactly what was going on at that time.
The Times is still investigating.
|Rock Creek at US 98
