Southland Place Sidewalk Replacement Completed

Fairhope, Alabama

Southland Place neighborhood.



DISABLED ACCESS ISSUE FIXED



The Southland Place neighborhood sidewalk replacement project has been completed, according to city engineer Johnson. Sidewalks installed there by developers beginning around 2008 had to be replaced after it was discovered they did not meet federal disability standards at that time.

A resident's complaint to federal authorities initiated the remediation process.



The $1 million project began in February; Asphalt Services was the contractor.

(Southland Place is just south of the high school.)







New sidewalks.









