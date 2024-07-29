This Year's Street Paving List (2024)

Fairhope, Alabama

SUMMER 2024



Bids from contractors are being solicited now for streets on this year's annual paving list. Streets are monitored/rated according to condition to qualify each year.



This year's list:



A. Audubon Loop – From Greenwood to Cedar – Approx. 1,282.4 L.F.

B. Clubhouse Drive, Cedar Point, & Chestnut Ridge (Rock Creek) – Approx. 2,374 L.F.

C. Pinecrest – From Church Street – Liberty Street – To Pomelo – Approx. 1,327 L.F.

D. Cliff Drive – From S. Mobile Street to George Street – Approx. 1,521 L.F.

E. N. Bayview Drive – From Fairhope Avenue – Approx. 2,749.5 L.F.

F. Bancroft Alley – Gravel Road Paving – Approx. 175 L.F.

G. Bay Meadows – From Thompson Hall Road to State Road 181 – Approx. 2,576 L.F.

H. Quail Creek Drive and Circle and Hunters Loop – Approx. 3,396 L.F.

I. Oswalt Street From Nichols to Section Street – Approx. 1,238 L.F.

J. Bellangee Avenue from Brown to E.O.M. – Approx. 576 L.F.

K. Liberty Extension from Fig Avenue to E.O.M. – Approx. 576 L.F.

L. Boone Lane from Kirkman Lane to Nichols Avenue

After the low bidder is awarded, work usually begins in August/September.

