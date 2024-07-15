Too Much Commercial Activity In City Parks?

Fairhope, Alabama





NO ROOM FOR CITIZENS?



During its last work session, Community Affairs Director Crawford sought direction from the city council about reducing commercial and other excessive reserved-space events in city parks.

Crawford said she has been getting complaints about "too much stuff going on ... preventing citizens from enjoying their parks" with peaceful activities like dog-walking.

Crawford: "Do we want them open to the public ... or rented constantly." She also observed that the parklands involved were deeded to the city by the Single Tax Corp. in the 1930s for citizens' use/enjoyment.



Ordinance 1575 (see below) restricts rental activities to three park-areas only: the beach pavilion, Henry George, and South Beach; only individuals or non-profits may rent for performing arts, weddings (parties, memorials) or designated "festivals."

Possible amendments mentioned by Crawford include limiting applicants to two events per year and specifically prohibiting sub-leasing. Higher rental fees for non-citizens is being discussed too.



Councilman Martin and Burrell agreed about the no sub-leasing restriction amendment.

Martin: "Should definitely be no sub-leasing .... our fees low ... people making money off our public facilities."

Burrell suggested different fees for different parks may be in order too, due to size/space differences.

Councilman Robinson agreed the ordinance needed "cleaning up" -- but said he needed more time to think about just how.

Conyers said "parks should be available to citizens of Fairhope first."

Crawford was to incorporate suggestions into a draft ordinance-amendment for council to look at -- as a first step.

MAYOR WEIGHS IN LATER



Mayor Sullivan was not present for this council discussion but commented later: "The park rental was never supposed to allow renters to sublease or make a profit off the parks. Also, we are hopeful that we will begin the waterfront project soon."

