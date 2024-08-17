Aviation Training Leaving Airport Academy

Fairhope, Alabama

REPLACED BY NEW PROGRAM



Mandy Bezeredi, Fairhope campus director for Coastal Community College advised airport authority members that aerospace vocational training will no longer be offered for Baldwin County school students at the Airport Academy facility on the airport's entrance road; it will be offered instead at the county's new vocational school in Loxley (Baldwin Preparatory Academy). Other types of existing vocational training will continue there as usual though, she said (ie. welding, electrical, instrumentation).

In aviation's place, the college will be implementing the 'Alabama FAME' apprenticeship program targeted to adult students (click).

According to their website: "The Alabama Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (F.A.M.E.) program partners students with industry while they take classes at select community colleges. The goal is for students to gain valuable employment experience with manufacturing leaders while also completing their associate degree."

The $2.1 million Academy building opened in 2015 at the city's Sonny Callahan Airport, a joint project of the airport authority, Baldwin County School Board, and what was then Faulkner State College.





