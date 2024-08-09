Bank Returning To Busy Pt. Clear Corner

Fairhope, Alabama
|17008 Scenic Hwy 98
|New plan.
AMERIFIRST BANK BRANCH
The Baldwin County Planning Commission approved a plan for Montgomery-based AmeriFrst Bank to locate a new branch at the intersection of Scenic Hwy 98 and CR 32 in Point Clear.
Due to the irregular shape of the lot, construction of parking and a drive-thru window were permitted within the usual highway setback space.
Offices for the Campbell Companies are currently there (moving downtown soon);Vision Bank had a branch there before that.
Comments