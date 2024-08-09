Bank Returning To Busy Pt. Clear Corner

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

17008 Scenic Hwy 98

 

New plan.

 

AMERIFIRST BANK BRANCH

The Baldwin County Planning Commission approved a plan for Montgomery-based AmeriFrst Bank to locate a new branch at the intersection of Scenic Hwy 98 and CR 32 in Point Clear.

Due to the irregular shape of the lot, construction of parking and a drive-thru window were permitted within the usual highway setback space.

Offices for the Campbell Companies are currently there (moving downtown soon);Vision Bank had a branch there before that.

Location: Point Clear, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
Like we really need another bank here!
Saturday, August 10, 2024
