Bank Returning To Busy Pt. Clear Corner

Fairhope, Alabama

17008 Scenic Hwy 98



New plan.



AMERIFIRST BANK BRANCH

The Baldwin County Planning Commission approved a plan for Montgomery-based AmeriFrst Bank to locate a new branch at the intersection of Scenic Hwy 98 and CR 32 in Point Clear.

Due to the irregular shape of the lot, construction of parking and a drive-thru window were permitted within the usual highway setback space.

Offices for the Campbell Companies are currently there (moving downtown soon);Vision Bank had a branch there before that.

