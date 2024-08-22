City's Electric System In Good Shape Now

Fairhope, Alabama

NO SHORTAGES REPORTED

In 2018 the city's electric system was becoming overloaded, but after an $11+ million upgrade begun about five years ago the system has almost twice as much capacity as current demand, according to electrical superintendent Patterson.

Bigger transformers, switching devices, breakers and other supporting equipment were added -- as well as larger transmission lines to carry more current.

Two entirely new substations were constructed, one on Morphy; the other on Nichols Avenue.

More upgrades to transmission lines to the Volanta Avenue substation to further increase reliability will begin next year, according to Patterson.



Unlike other city utilities, electric service is "landlocked," restricted to within city limits Patterson said -- by previous agreements with competitors (Riviera, Baldwin EMC).





Overloaded in 2018.



Improvements already made.





