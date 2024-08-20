Fairhope's Airport Gets New Operator

Fairhope, Alabama

August 2024 AA meeting.



CALLED 'FLIGHTLINE FIRST'



During its August meeting, airport authority members met company president Pierre Villere, then approved a contract with Flightline First to become the airport's new fixed-base-operator, beginning October 15 -- replacing Continental Aerospace which held that position for many years.

Villere said he "started the business at the ripe old age of 26 ... operated it for 18 years now .... think we are best at what we do ... ."

"Super excited to be here ... grateful for the opportunity ... looking forward to having a prosperous relationship with the city... intend to invest heavily .... (have a) first class facility, staff, equipment."



Exact terms of the contract have not been made public, but its term is now five years, not the 15 as before, and operating the just-completed general aviation terminal on the east side is included.

Mayor Sullivan was not present but said later she had met with Villere as well.



The company is also FBO for Lakefront Airport, near New Orleans Louisiana.







Villere standing, dark shirt.





