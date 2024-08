Fairhope, Alabama

Stimpson Field park.



RIBBON CUTTING PLANNED LATER



The new fitness court at Stimpson Field Park west of the Mike Ford Tennis Complex on Morphy Avenue has been completed and is open for use, according to mayor Sullivan.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony may be held later, according to Josh Turner who helped secure a private grant to build it.

USE AT OWN RISK

Signs say "use at own risk" ... and only for those over age 14 -- and under 300 pounds!