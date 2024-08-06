Fly Creek Water Main Leak Fixed

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 


 

TRAIL STILL NEEDS REPAIR

The leaking water main pipe under Fly Creek has been replaced, but work remains to restore the walking/biking trail that had to be excavated in the area, according to the mayor.

The city was working with contractors to establish a definitive timeline, she said. 

A section of the 12 inch pipe had to be replaced when a leak was discovered under the creek last spring.

A larger pipe was installed to increase water pressure in neighborhoods to the north.


 

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Post a Comment