Fly Creek Water Main Leak Fixed

Fairhope, Alabama

TRAIL STILL NEEDS REPAIR



The leaking water main pipe under Fly Creek has been replaced, but work remains to restore the walking/biking trail that had to be excavated in the area, according to the mayor.

The city was working with contractors to establish a definitive timeline, she said.

A section of the 12 inch pipe had to be replaced when a leak was discovered under the creek last spring.

A larger pipe was installed to increase water pressure in neighborhoods to the north.









