Grants Sought For More Water Storage Tanks

|Nichols Avenue tank.
"UNPRECEDENTED GROWTH" CITED
The Times has learned that the city is working with U.S. Senator Katie Britt and Congressman Jerry Carl to secure $7 million to help fund two more water tank storage towers in Fairhope: one on the north side and another on the south where the most growth is expected. The new tanks will have a 1 million gallon capacity, like the existing one on Nichols Avenue. (This would be in the 2025 federal budget when/if it is ever approved by Congress. Barry Moore, who defeated Carl in the last primary election, has not officially weighed in on this project yet -- as far as we know.)
MAYOR CONFIRMS
When asked about it by the Times, mayor Sullivan confirmed the need:
"Yes, we need a water tower south and one north so we have been working with his office and Senator Britt’s to secure funding. He has been a huge advocate for infrastructure in Baldwin County, and we appreciate his continued support."
The mayor added she "had some ideas" about possible locations too -- and how new housing developers may be asked to contribute.
Congressman Carl cites the federal community development fund in the request:
"I am requesting funding for two new one-million-gallon water towers for the City of Fairhope. The project is a good use of taxpayer funds because due to the city’s unprecedented growth, last year, the residents of Fairhope faced water restrictions amid excessive summer heat. Given these issues, the City has prioritized this project and is working to ensure it can support its expanding infrastructure needs and guarantee the well-being of the citizens of Fairhope through improved water management. The project has a Federal nexus because the funding provided is for purposes authorized by the Community Development Fund (CDF): 42 U.S.C. 5305(a)(2)."
FOR BOTH STORAGE AND PRESSURE
Elevated water tanks store water for peak-use periods -- and help maintain normal pressure, according to utility department sources.
Two new water wells have already been drilled, #12 and #13, and exploration for even more authorized by the city council as well.
