Grants Sought For More Water Storage Tanks

Fairhope, Alabama

Nichols Avenue tank.



"UNPRECEDENTED GROWTH" CITED



The Times has learned that the city is working with U.S. Senator Katie Britt and Congressman Jerry Carl to secure $7 million to help fund two more water tank storage towers in Fairhope: one on the north side and another on the south where the most growth is expected. The new tanks will have a 1 million gallon capacity, like the existing one on Nichols Avenue. (This would be in the 2025 federal budget when/if it is ever approved by Congress. Barry Moore, who defeated Carl in the last primary election, has not officially weighed in on this project yet -- as far as we know.)



MAYOR CONFIRMS

When asked about it by the Times, mayor Sullivan confirmed the need:

"Yes, we need a water tower south and one north so we have been working with his office and Senator Britt’s to secure funding. He has been a huge advocate for infrastructure in Baldwin County, and we appreciate his continued support."

The mayor added she "had some ideas" about possible locations too -- and how new housing developers may be asked to contribute.



Congressman Carl cites the federal community development fund in the request: