Help Coming For The "Worst Intersection In Town"?

Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope at Ingleside



2015 report.



ROUNDABOUT TOO EXPENSIVE NOW?



The city council authorized the mayor to contract with traffic consultant Neel-Schaffer Engineering to come up with new solutions for the tricky Fairhope Avenue at Ingleside Street intersection -- besides the roundabout that was recommended ten years ago.

A 2015 report estimated a roundabout would cost $1.3 million, but that figure would be considerably higher today according to city engineer Johnson. Adjacent private property would have to be acquired as well.

Other options could be a traffic signal, limiting turns, and/or re-alignment for better visibility.

Councilman Burrell called it "the worst intersection in town."







2015 roundabout design.





