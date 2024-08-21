Help Coming For The "Worst Intersection In Town"?

Fairhope, Alabama
|Fairhope at Ingleside
|2015 report.
ROUNDABOUT TOO EXPENSIVE NOW?
The city council authorized the mayor to contract with traffic consultant Neel-Schaffer Engineering to come up with new solutions for the tricky Fairhope Avenue at Ingleside Street intersection -- besides the roundabout that was recommended ten years ago.
A 2015 report estimated a roundabout would cost $1.3 million, but that figure would be considerably higher today according to city engineer Johnson. Adjacent private property would have to be acquired as well.
Other options could be a traffic signal, limiting turns, and/or re-alignment for better visibility.
Councilman Burrell called it "the worst intersection in town."
|2015 roundabout design.
