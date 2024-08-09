High Water Use Reported During Hot/Dry Spell

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 


 


NO RESTRICTIONS THOUGH

In a press release this morning, the city asked residents/water customers to try to irrigate lawns during non-peak hours to maintain adequate system pressure. 

Dry weather associated with the hurricane on the east coast is expected to continue for a while.

Mayor Sullivan: "Please remember we are not asking people to limit water use, just refrain from irrigating during times of high-water usage. We have not had much rain in the past couple of weeks and temps are hitting almost 100 every day. 

(This is not a phase one alert, as was the case last summer.)

City's total water used this week:

8/1-8,131,000

8/2-8,264,000

8/3- 8,073,000

8/4-8,007,000

 

8/5-8,044,000

 

8/6- 9,286,000

 

8/7- 9,181,000

 

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
Fairhope needs to take care of Faihope & stop expanding the waterline system before it’s to late
Friday, August 09, 2024
Anonymous said…
Watering in the heat of the day wastes your own money too. It just evaporates.
Friday, August 09, 2024
Post a Comment