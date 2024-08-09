High Water Use Reported During Hot/Dry Spell

Fairhope, Alabama

NO RESTRICTIONS THOUGH



In a press release this morning, the city asked residents/water customers to try to irrigate lawns during non-peak hours to maintain adequate system pressure.

Dry weather associated with the hurricane on the east coast is expected to continue for a while.



Mayor Sullivan: "Please remember we are not asking people to limit water use, just refrain from irrigating during times of high-water usage. We have not had much rain in the past couple of weeks and temps are hitting almost 100 every day.

(This is not a phase one alert, as was the case last summer.)



City's total water used this week:



8/1-8,131,000

8/2-8,264,000

8/3- 8,073,000

8/4-8,007,000

8/5-8,044,000

8/6- 9,286,000

8/7- 9,181,000